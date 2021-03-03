Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:39 IST
Sissy Spacek, Ed O'Neill to star in Amazon sci-fi series 'Lightyears'

Veteran actors Sissy Spacek and Ed O'Neill will play the lead roles in Amazon's upcoming sci-fi series ''Lightyears''.

The show, which hails from writer Holden Miller, marks O'Neill's return to TV following the end of ''Modern Family'' with its season 11 last year.

The two actors will star as Franklin and Irene York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. ''They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks' quiet existence is quickly upended... and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined,'' the official plotline of the show read.

According to Deadline, Argentinian director Juan Jose Campanella will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

Amazon Studios and Legendary Television are co-producing the project, which is expected to start filming later this year.

Spacek, who won an Oscar for her performance as Loretta Lynn in 1980 movie ''Coal Miner’s Daughter'', most recently appeared on the big screen in ''The Old Man and the Gun'', opposite Robert Redford.

Besides his stint on ''Modern Family'', O'Neill has also featured in shows such as ''Married…With Children'' and ''The West Wing''.

