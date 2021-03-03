Left Menu

COVID-19 effect: 2021 CMA Fest cancelled

Country music festival CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, will be cancelled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:48 IST
COVID-19 effect: 2021 CMA Fest cancelled
Chris Carmack at CMA Fest (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Country music festival CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, will be canceled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox News, the Country Music Association announced on Tuesday (local time) the decision to cancel the June event. The mega event is one of the oldest country music festivals after starting in 1972 as Fan Fair. It was also canceled last year.

"While we are optimistic with the pace at which COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our many artists, crew members, and fans together safely for the full CMA Fest experience we know everyone has come to expect," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a statement. As per Fox News, Trahern explained that the festival takes place at several Nashville venues and could not be rescheduled for later in the year. The venues would also have capacity restrictions that would limit attendance. Further, the festival draws many out-of-state and international visitors that would be impacted by travel restrictions.

The ones who purchased passes for last year and held onto them to use for this year's festival can either retain them for 2022 or opt for a refund at CMAFest.com.

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as President Biden's budget chief

In the first major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination as his top White House budget official after she faced strong opposition from both Democratic and Republican senat...

Google's new Chrome update makes swap between user profiles easier

American multinational technology company Google has made it easier to swap between user profiles in a new Chrome update that has rolled out today. According to The Verge, Google has rolled out a revamped profile experience. Now, if a user ...

Education, skill, research, innovation second biggest focus of budget after health: PM at webinar on budget provisions for higher education.

Education, skill, research, innovation second biggest focus of budget after health PM at webinar on budget provisions for higher education....

60-year-old mentally unstable man kills wife, 2 daughters with hammer in UP

A 60-year-old mentally unstable man in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district killed his wife and two of his three daughters with a hammer on Tuesday night. According to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Santosh Kumar Singh, the mans wife an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021