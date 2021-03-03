Left Menu

Allison Janney, Annie Murphy in talks to star in 'The People We Hate At The Wedding'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:44 IST
Allison Janney, Annie Murphy in talks to star in 'The People We Hate At The Wedding'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winner Allison Janney, Emmy winner Annie Murphy, and Golden Globe-nominated actor Ben Platt are in negotiations to feature in the film adaptation of ''The People We Hate At The Wedding''.

The movie is based on Grant Ginder's novel that is a character-driven wedding comedy that aspires to be a next-generation ''Four Weddings and a Funeral''.

According to Deadline, Emmy winner Claire Scanlon, known for helming the Netflix film ''Set It Up'', attached to direct.

''Bob's Burgers'' fame Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, known collectively as the Molyneux Sisters, have adapted the Ginder's book.

The plot follows a dysfunctional family that can't seem to get along and get it together reluctantly reunites for a family wedding. As their many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, it turns out to be just what this singular family needs to reconnect.

Janney, who won the best-supporting actress Oscar for ''I, Tonya'', is also known for her double Emmy-winning turn as a recovering alcoholic Bonnie in the CBS comedy ''Mom'', which will end following its current eighth season.

Murphy won her Emmy for playing spoiled socialite daughter Alexis of the Rose family, who lose their fortune after being defrauded by their business manager in the CBC comedy ''Schitt's Creek''.

Platt, also a theatre actor, is known for the musical comedy film franchise ''Pitch Perfect'' and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Payton, a man with political ambitions, on the Netflix comedy-drama ''The Politician''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. working with allies on COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China- FT

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the ta...

Rugby-New Zealand committed to hosting women's World Cup in 2022

New Zealands government remains committed to hosting the next womens Rugby World Cup even if it is postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said on Wednesday.World Rugby said on Tuesday it would...

Strengthening demand boosts business activity growth in Feb: IHS Markit

Indian service providers expanded business activity at the fastest rate in a year during February due to a quicker increase in new orders, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index PMI released on Wednesday.Moreo...

'Back to basics', says Vicky Kaushal as he shares glimpse from horse riding session

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday treated fans with a glimpse from his horse riding session. The Masaan actor shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen riding a horse on a humongous ground.The short clip showcased the Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021