CW renews 'Superman & Lois' for season 2 ahead of second episode premiere

''Superman & Lois'', a series based on the life of the popular comicbook superhero and the star journalist following their marriage, has been renewed for a second season. The announcement by The CW network comes a week after the series premiere and several hours ahead of the second episode, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The drama revolves around Clark Kent aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

CW president Mark Pedowitz said the team is thrilled to hand a renewal to the series, produced by Greg Berlanti.

''The phenomenal multiplatform debut of 'Superman & Lois', which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,'' Pedowitz said.

The senior executive also announced the second season for ''Walker'', headlined by ''Supernatural'' star Jared Padalecki.

''We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in 'Superman & Lois' and 'Walker', both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season,'' Pedowitz added.

Former ''The Flash'' showrunner Todd Helbing is the showrunner on the series, who also executive produces alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and DC's Geoff Johns.

Hoechlin first featured as Superman back in 2016 and has appeared in multiple episodes of The CW's Arrowverse, including ''Supergirl'', and has participated in the franchise's annual crossovers.

Tulloch appeared as Lois Lane in a crossover in 2018.

According to The CW, the premiere of ''Superman & Lois'' gave the network its most-watched primetime night since January 29, 2019, and had the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in its history. Other Arrowverse dramas ''The Flash'', ''DC's Legends of Tomorrow'', and ''Batwoman'' also scored renewals for the 2021-2022 season in February.

