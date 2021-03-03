IT dept raids premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, others

IT dept raids premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, othersPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:18 IST
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, Phantom Films, co-promoted by director Anurag Kashyap, and a talent hunt company as well as some others, officials said.
They said the searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
The premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films, including Vikas Bahl, are also being covered, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: Four of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident
Army joins hands with Pune-based foundation to provide quality education in J-K
Maha: Four of family killed in Pune-Mumbai expressway accident
The Journey of Success of the National Insurance Academy (NIA), Pune
Pune district records 857 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths