IT dept raids premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, others

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, Phantom Films, co-promoted by director Anurag Kashyap, and a talent hunt company as well as some others, officials said.

They said the searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

Advertisement

The premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films, including Vikas Bahl, are also being covered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)