Left Menu

Sushmita Sen begins filming for 'Aarya 2' in Jaipur

The Disney Hotstar series, which released in June last year, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.In a post on Instagram, the 45-year-old actor said that she is excited to begin shoot for the sophomore season.Hell hath no fury like a woman Reborn Aarya season2 jaipur khammaghani privet I love you guys

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:25 IST
Sushmita Sen begins filming for 'Aarya 2' in Jaipur

Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday said that she has started shooting for season two of her web series ''Aarya'' in Jaipur. The Disney+ Hotstar series, which released in June last year, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama ''Penoza''.

In a post on Instagram, the 45-year-old actor said that she is excited to begin shoot for the sophomore season.

''Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’ #Aarya #season2 #jaipur #khammaghani #privet I love you guys!!! #superexcited,'' she wrote alongside a photo from the sets. In the show, Sen plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, ''Aarya'' received critical acclaim when its first season debuted on the streamer.

The show marked Sen's return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film ''No Problem''.

Madhvani serves as the director on the show along with Modi and Vinod Rawat.

Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of ''Aarya'' also featured Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Sugandha Garg and Ankur Bhatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRC

Former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan joined the AINRC in the presence of former Chief Minister and party founder N Rangasamy here on Wednesday.Lakshminarayanan represented the Raj Bhavan constituency in the territorial Assembly on ...

Renault begins commercial sales of SUV Kiger; delivers over 1,100 units on first day

The Indian arm of French automaker Renault has begun the commercial sales of its SUV Kiger with more than 1,100 units of the vehicle delivered to customers on the very first day, the company said on Wednesday.The all-new Renault Kiger is cu...

Belgian soccer club Bruges plans to list shares on stock market

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is planning to list its shares on the Brussels stock market, the club said on Wednesday, in what would be a rare initial public offering IPO from a team in Europe in recent years. The club has filed...

Myanmar security forces kill 2 in protests in Yangon, Myingyan - witnesses

Two protesters were shot and killed and several people were wounded when Myanmar security forces tried to break up demonstrations against military rule in the commercial capital Yangon and the city of Myingyan, witnesses and media said.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021