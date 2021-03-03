Left Menu

Jodie Comer in talks to join Ridley Scott's Napoleon movie

''Killing Eve'' star Jodie Comer is in negotiations to play Josephine in veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott's upcoming movie about Napoleon Bonaparte.

Titled ''Kitbag'', the movie will feature Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as Bonaparte, the 19th century French military leader and emperor.

It marks the reunion between Scott and Phoenix after the multiple Oscar-winning movie ''Gladiator'' (2000).

According to Deadline, Scott is once again eyeing to cast Comer in his movie after working with her on upcoming historical feature ''The Last Duel''.

The actor has reportedly impressed the filmmaker with her work in ''The Last Duel'', where she co-stars alongside Adam Driver, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck.

''Kitbag'', the new film's title, is derived from the saying: ''There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag.'' A kitbag is a long narrow bag which is used by soldiers to carry clothes and other personal possessions.

The project is described as an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

The intention of the film is to capture Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

Scott will direct the Apple Studios-backed project from a script by David Scarpa, with whom he worked on ''All the Money in the World''.

He will also produce the movie under his Scott Free banner along with Kevin Walsh.

The filmmaker plans to shoot ''Kitbag'' after completing his next film ''House of Gucci'', which will feature Lady Gaga, Driver and Jared Leto.

Comer recently wrapped up filming for ''The Last Duel'' and will soon work on the fourth season of ''Killing Eve''.

The show features Comer as deadly assassin Villanelle, a part that earned her an Emmy award for best actress in 2019.

She will next star alongside Ryan Reynolds in Shawn Levy's ''Free Guy'', which is expected to release this year after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

