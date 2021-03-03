Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to feature in Apple anthology series 'Roar'

Apple TV Plus has green lit a new anthology series which will feature a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo Allison Brie and Merritt Wever.

Titled ''Roar'', the show is a collection of darkly comic feminist fables. It has been created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the streamer said in a statement.

The series, based on Cecilia Ahern’s book of short stories of the same name, will contain eight half-hour episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view.

The series is the first project to be released under Mensch and Flahive’s overall deal with Apple.

The duo will also serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce through Blossom Films, alongside Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss.

''Roar'' will be produced by Endeavor Content.

