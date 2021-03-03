Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up shoot of 'Bachchan Pandey'

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:56 IST
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday announced that she has finished shooting for Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Bachchan Pandey''.

Being directed by ''Housefull 4'' director Farhad Samji, the movie also feature Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

Fernandez, who previously worked with Kumar on 2015 drama ''Brothers'' and ''Housefull 3'', started shooting for the action-comedy in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan last month.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to express gratitude to the team for giving her the opportunity to play an amazing role in ''Bachchan Pandey''.

''Had so much fun playing this character for #BachchanPandey thank you @nadiadwalagrandson @akshaykumar @wardhakhannadiadwala @farhadsamji @shaanmu for making her come alive!! @kritisanon you are amazing!! Love you loads,'' she captioned the post with few candid shots of herself.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, ''Bachchan Pandey'' will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.

The film will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Warsi, known for movies such as ''Munna Bhai'' and ''Golmaal'' series, will essay the role of the superstar's friend, while Kriti Sanon will star as a journalist, who wishes to be a director.

Apart from ''Bachchan Pandey'', Fernandez will also be seen in John Abraham-led ''Attack'', Saif Ali Khan-starrer horror-comedy ''Bhoot Police'' and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's ''Cirkus'', an adaptation of William Shakespeare''s classic play ''The Comedy of Errors''.

