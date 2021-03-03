Left Menu

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

Walt Disney Co's latest animated movie, "Raya and the Last Dragon," aims to offer a fresh take on a princess tale in a fantasy world inspired by Southeast Asia and no prince coming to the rescue. The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran, who is hardened by her past.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:32 IST
Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co's latest animated movie, "Raya and the Last Dragon," aims to offer a fresh take on a princess tale in a fantasy world inspired by Southeast Asia and no prince coming to the rescue.

The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran, who is hardened by her past. Raya goes in search of the last dragon, Sisu (played by actress Awkwafina), to rid the world of a killer plague. "Everyone from the beginning had a vision for this movie being definitely different from everything that we've historically thought of and seen when we think of the words 'Disney princess'," Tran said in an interview with Reuters.

The movie will play in theaters and also be available for customers to the Disney+ streaming service to watch at home for a $30 charge on top of their monthly subscription fee. The film focuses on the sisterhood between the lead characters rather than the romance typical of past Disney princess tales. It is set in the fictional world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons had once lived in harmony. The only thing that can reunite them is a fight against virus-like enemy the Druun.

"Given the events of the last year, I do think this is the right film at the right time," director Don Hall said. Critics have gushed over the film's animation and storytelling. Ninety-six percent of reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website gave the movie a positive score.

Awkwafina said she hoped "Raya and the Last Dragon" would be followed by more movies that feature Asian-American casts. "As Asian-American performers, we just want there to be more because the landscape has changed so much from when we were kids," she said.

Now, "it's opening up," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

Kuwaitis new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, state-run media reported, weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the tiny oil-rich Gulf Arab state.Prime Minister Sheik...

Report: No fans from abroad for postponed Tokyo Olympics

The postponed Tokyo Olympics look like they will take place without any fans from abroad when they open in just under five months.The Japanese newspaper Mainichi said on Wednesday the decision had been made to exclude foreign fans. It cited...

Shanghai steps up curbs to cool hot property market

Chinas Shanghai city on Wednesday instituted tighter regulations on its land market and residential property sector, in an effort to stifle speculative buying and contain fast-rising home prices. The restrictions add to tough rules the fina...

West Bengal: Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana, three TMC councillors from Asansol join BJP

Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana and three Trinamool Congress TMC councillors from Asansol joined Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday in Kolkata ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. The four TMC leaders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021