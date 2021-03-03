Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: 'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A 19-year-old Pakistani student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent, hopes numerous renditions of her monologue will translate into more dialogue between rival neighbours India and Pakistan. The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

