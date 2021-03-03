Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73

Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surviving founding member, has died at a hospital after suffering a stroke. He was 73. "This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae," said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, calling him "a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene." Australian music promoter Gudinski dies at 68

Prominent Australian music promoter Michael Gudinski, best known for helping globalise some of the country's biggest stars, including Kylie Minogue, died in his sleep on Tuesday, his music label said in a statement. Mushroom Records, the independent record label Gudinski founded at 20 that championed the careers of Minogue, rocker Jimmy Barnes and singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, said Gudinski had died at his home in Melbourne. He was 68. Rock photography meets street art in Mick Rock, Fin DAC project

Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC. "MIDARO" fuses photography with painting, with the Irish artist reworking Rock's photos of Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks. Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'

The man who was shot while caring for Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs said on Monday he was recovering after nearly dying from the attack by assailants who kidnapped two of the pop singer's pets. Ryan Fischer, in his first public comments since the incident last Wednesday evening in Hollywood, detailed his recollections from that night and thanked family, friends, first responders and Gaga, who has been in Italy to shoot a movie.

