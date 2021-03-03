Left Menu

Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

While streaming shows is nothing new, the pandemic has accelerated a shift in an industry that in recent years turned to social media to target younger spenders. Some labels, including Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger, sat out fashion week this season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:33 IST
Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

From models strutting inside an empty museum to designers absenting themselves from the catwalk calendar, this season's virtual fashion weeks have been re-styled with a new look many expect will endure when traditional runway shows resume.

COVID-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online. While many are optimistic of a return to the events usually attended by buyers, editors and celebrities, digital presentations - which have opened up fashion week to a wider audience - are likely to stay on.

"Digital first is absolutely something that we will continue to see," British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush told Reuters. While streaming shows is nothing new, the pandemic has accelerated a shift in an industry that in recent years turned to social media to target younger spenders.

Some labels, including Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger, sat out fashion week this season. Versace is presenting its collection after its usual showcase, Milan Fashion Week, ends. "We will see physical runway shows from these very large brands who can afford to put on multimillion dollar entertainment events. But they may not be during the traditional fashion week and they may have audiences that are primarily made up of customers," Lauren Sherman, chief correspondent for The Business of Fashion, said.

"There's been a real shift in the balance of power that was already happening ... But now there's proof of concept that if you want to ignore fashion week, it's probably not going to hurt your bottom line." Foregoing the usual expensive catwalk events, most brands streamed pre-recorded videos on a fashion week platform.

On show this season were plenty of bright colours to lift moods in an industry that saw stores, factories and studios shut in the pandemic. "A large part of fashion week outside of the shows was the community getting... together and feed(ing) off of that creativity and so, with that lacking, it's not the same," designer Rebecca Minkoff, one of the few to hold a live presentation in New York, said.

"But for those who are able to be creative and innovative, now is the time to figure out how you pivot and for those that do, I think there is great opportunity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects UP’s plea against HC order granting protection from arrest to Mukhtar Ansari’s sons

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Courts interim order granting protection from arrest to two sons of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in an alleged forger...

Sterling steadies vs dollar after UK released

Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and gained against the euro after the announcement of an expansive budget designed to prop up the British economy as it prepares for a re-opening from lockdown.The pound traded at 1.3964 by ...

UK to receive 10 mln AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute

The UK will receive 10 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the UK government said on Tuesday. SII, the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is mass producing the AstraZeneca vaccine...

'SC's query to rape accused on marrying girl was based on judicial records'

The Supreme Courts query asking a rape accused whether he would marry the victim was based on judicial records containing an undertaking of the man that he would marry the minor girl, a relative, after she attains 18 years of age, it was st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021