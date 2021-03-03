Left Menu

Thirty years on, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall are 'Coming 2 America'

More than 30 years after Prince Akeem Joffer and his sidekick Semmi first travelled to the United States to find a royal bride, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles in comedy sequel "Coming 2 America". Murphy, creator and star of the 1988 film - which proved more popular with audiences than critics when it came out - returns to the fictional nation of Zamunda, this time as Akeem prepares to become king.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:34 IST
Thirty years on, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall are 'Coming 2 America'

More than 30 years after Prince Akeem Joffer and his sidekick Semmi first travelled to the United States to find a royal bride, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles in comedy sequel "Coming 2 America".

Murphy, creator and star of the 1988 film - which proved more popular with audiences than critics when it came out - returns to the fictional nation of Zamunda, this time as Akeem prepares to become king. A father to three daughters in a country where only a male heir can sit on the throne, Akeem finds out he has a son in America and returns to Queens, the New York borough he first visited decades ago, to meet him.

"This movie is like the first movie. It's (an) all black cast and it's ... not about race, and it's not about civil unrest or social injustice or there's no preaching," Murphy told Reuters in an interview. "(It) is just total escapism ... it's a movie about family and love and tradition and doing the right thing."

In the first film, the pampered prince foregoes his luxuries to find a woman who will love him for himself. Most of the original cast reprise their roles in the sequel, which is released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, including James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer and Shari Headley as Akeem's wife Lisa. New faces include Murphy's daughter Bella Murphy.

"Being on the movie set with my daughter was a big deal for me," Murphy said. The 59-year-old and Hall revisit the barber shop scene, a fan favourite from the original movie, where the actors portray multiple ageing characters.

"There is a part three that happens in 16 years," Murphy said, jokingly leaving the door open for a future film. "I don't think the barbers will be in this one though."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects UP’s plea against HC order granting protection from arrest to Mukhtar Ansari’s sons

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Courts interim order granting protection from arrest to two sons of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in an alleged forger...

Sterling steadies vs dollar after UK released

Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and gained against the euro after the announcement of an expansive budget designed to prop up the British economy as it prepares for a re-opening from lockdown.The pound traded at 1.3964 by ...

UK to receive 10 mln AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute

The UK will receive 10 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the UK government said on Tuesday. SII, the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is mass producing the AstraZeneca vaccine...

'SC's query to rape accused on marrying girl was based on judicial records'

The Supreme Courts query asking a rape accused whether he would marry the victim was based on judicial records containing an undertaking of the man that he would marry the minor girl, a relative, after she attains 18 years of age, it was st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021