Fashion designer Anamika Khanna will be presenting her collection Timeless the World at the opening showcase of the joint fashion week, being organised by Lakme Fashion Week LFW and Fashion Design Council of India FDCI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:16 IST
Anamika Khanna to open LFW and FDCI's joint fashion week

Fashion designer Anamika Khanna will be presenting her collection ''Timeless the World'' at the opening showcase of the joint fashion week, being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The fashion week, scheduled to be held from March 16 to 21, will be organised in a hybrid format with both virtual and on-ground events.

Khanna's collection has been described as modern that also recognises the timelessness of Indian heritage.

''It’s an honour to be doing the opening show for FDCI x LFW’s joint fashion week. The past year has been a challenging one to say the least, and I am glad that to have the opportunity to use this platform to showcase my work, and the incredible artists I work with.

''My collection is a collaboration of art and textile and will be an homage to the fact that what is created will one day perish. What is left behind is legacy, and what matters most is what you do with it,'' the designer, who has dressed celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the past, said in a statement.

The opening show will comprise a host of varied showcases.

Each of the virtual showcases have been created using state of the art technology during an extensively designed and carefully planned on-ground shoot in Delhi led by FDCI and in Mumbai led by Rise Worldwide.

Khanna, along with other designers like Suneet Varma, Shantanu and Nikhil, Samant Chauhan, Payal Pratap, Pankaj & Nidhi, Geisha Designs, Nitin Bal Chauhan and Bloni, will be creating the showcases this week under strict safety measures. The shoots in Mumbai are slated to begin next week.

''We are thrilled to have Anamika Khanna as the designer to open FDCI x LFW. She always outdoes herself, and we’re looking forward to seeing what she has in store for us all, this time around. The Delhi shoot at the FDCI studio has been yet another unique experience, that has been executed keeping in mind the highest level of safety of all those involved. ''We look forward to supporting this joint initiative by bringing forth the best to the table,'' said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme India, said he is looking forward to Khanna's virtual showcase. ''We are delighted that Anamika Khanna is opening this season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week,'' he added.

