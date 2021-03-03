Left Menu

Head of Poland's Shakespeare theatre, Jerzy Limon, dies

He was 70.Magdalena Hajdysz, a spokeswoman for the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, said Limon died at a hospital in Gdansk in northern Poland.Limon was a professor, a translator and writer specializing in Shakespeare and Elizabethan theatre.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:47 IST
Head of Poland's Shakespeare theatre, Jerzy Limon, dies

Jerzy Limon, a Polish academic who was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II for creating and directing a Shakespeare theatre and festival in Poland, has died of COVID-19. He was 70.

Magdalena Hajdysz, a spokeswoman for the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, said Limon died at a hospital in Gdansk in northern Poland.

Limon was a professor, a translator and writer specializing in Shakespeare and Elizabethan theatre. He taught at the Gdansk University and, as visitor, at New York's Hunter College, Washington's Shakespeare Institute and at the University of Delaware and the University of Colorado.

He was the creator of the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, a replica of an Elizabethan-era theatre which opened in 2014. Britain's Prince Charles and Poland's Oscar-winning movie director Andrzej Wajda were patrons of the project, and Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, took a tour of the theatre with Limon in 2017.

Actors from around the world staged Shakespeare's plays and those by his contemporaries at the theatre, and an annual festival was launched in 2017.

In 2014, Limon was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian prosecutor asks to lift special administration for Uber Italia

A Milan prosecutor has asked a court to lift in advance the special administration it had imposed on an Italian unit of Uber Technologies as part of a probe into alleged exploitation of food delivery riders, the company said. A judicial sou...

Sterling steadies vs dollar after UK released

Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and gained against the euro after the announcement of an expansive budget designed to prop up the British economy as it prepares for a re-opening from lockdown.The pound traded at 1.3964 by ...

'Dr. Oz' aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

When a traveller became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old m...

SC rejects UP’s plea against HC order granting protection from arrest to Mukhtar Ansari’s sons

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Courts interim order granting protection from arrest to two sons of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in an alleged forger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021