Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer team 'Bhediya' meets Arunachal CM

Before commencing the shoot of their upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Bhediya', Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh with their team on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:57 IST
Team 'Bhediya' meets CM of Arunachal Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

Before commencing the shoot of their upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Bhediya', Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh with their team on Wednesday. Few days after disclosing about their horror-comedy project together, Varun and Kriti have landed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for the first schedule of their film 'Bhediya'.

Before getting their film on floors, the entire team met Pema Khandu, honourable Chief Minister of the state. Minister of home and interstate affairs- Sh. Bamang Felix, Chief secretary- Sh Naresh Kumar, Commissioner to HCM- Sh. Sonam Chombey were also present during the meeting. The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'.

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

