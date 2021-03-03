Left Menu

Tata Steel pays homage to founder J N Tata on his 182nd birth anniversary

In spite of all that, both Tata Steel and the citizens of Jamshedpur have come together to fight this pandemic in the most befitting way, he said.The theme of the founders day celebrations this year was Agile today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.Chandrasekaran thanked the frontline workers, the CSR team and every citizen of Jamshedpur for actively playing their role in safeguarding the staffers and the community.This year, the celebrations were subdued in view of COVID-19.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:51 IST
Tata Steel pays homage to founder J N Tata on his 182nd birth anniversary
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tata Steel on Wednesday paid homage to its founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, on his 182nd birth anniversary.

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata paid rich tributes to the founder of the steel major.

Among other dignitaries present on the occasion were Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, the steel maker's CEO and managing director TV Narendran, executive director and CFO Koushik Chatterjee, vice presidents, office bearers of the workers' union, a company statement said.

Homage to the founder was paid by over 30 contingents representing various divisions and departments of Tata Steel and its group companies at the main gate of the factory premises here, it said.

In his address, Chandrasekaran wished the people of Jamshedpur on the occasion and congratulated them for their collective resolve and commitment to a better tomorrow.

''The last 12 months have been very difficult, challenging and all of us have gone through some kind of hardships. In spite of all that, both Tata Steel and the citizens of Jamshedpur have come together to fight this pandemic in the most befitting way,'' he said.

The theme of the founder's day celebrations this year was 'Agile today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'.

Chandrasekaran thanked the frontline workers, the CSR team and every citizen of Jamshedpur for actively playing their role in safeguarding the staffers and the community.

This year, the celebrations were subdued in view of COVID-19. However, the spirit to pay homage to the founder was intact, and there were few programmes organised with limited physical participation to mark the occasion, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks start off mostly lower on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in early trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Bidens stimulus packag...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm DEL67 LD VACCINE Govt allows 24x7 COVID vaccination Indigenous Covaxins phase three trial results show 81 percent efficacy New Delhi The government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVI...

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours: official.

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours official....

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021