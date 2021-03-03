Tata Steel pays homage to founder J N Tata on his 182nd birth anniversary

Tata Steel on Wednesday paid homage to its founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, on his 182nd birth anniversary.

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata paid rich tributes to the founder of the steel major.

Among other dignitaries present on the occasion were Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, the steel maker's CEO and managing director TV Narendran, executive director and CFO Koushik Chatterjee, vice presidents, office bearers of the workers' union, a company statement said.

Homage to the founder was paid by over 30 contingents representing various divisions and departments of Tata Steel and its group companies at the main gate of the factory premises here, it said.

In his address, Chandrasekaran wished the people of Jamshedpur on the occasion and congratulated them for their collective resolve and commitment to a better tomorrow.

''The last 12 months have been very difficult, challenging and all of us have gone through some kind of hardships. In spite of all that, both Tata Steel and the citizens of Jamshedpur have come together to fight this pandemic in the most befitting way,'' he said.

The theme of the founder's day celebrations this year was 'Agile today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'.

Chandrasekaran thanked the frontline workers, the CSR team and every citizen of Jamshedpur for actively playing their role in safeguarding the staffers and the community.

This year, the celebrations were subdued in view of COVID-19. However, the spirit to pay homage to the founder was intact, and there were few programmes organised with limited physical participation to mark the occasion, the statement added.

