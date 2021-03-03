Maha: Woman constable among 5 held for murder of her husband

Five persons, including a woman constable and her paramour, who is also a policeman, were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar for allegedly killing her 38-year-old husband and faking it as an accident, a police official said on Wednesday.

The body of the victim Pundalik Patil, a rickshaw driver, had been found in Dhokale village on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on February 18, Palghar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Dattatreya Shinde told reporters.

''An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered then against unidentified persons at Manor police station,'' he said.

During the probe, it came to light that the victim's wife, a police constable in Vasai, was in love with her colleague, also a constable there. The victim knew about the affair and was strongly against it. The couple used to frequently quarrel over that issue, Shinde said.

''His wife hatched a conspiracy with her paramour to kill her husband. The duo took help of three others. The trio hired a rickshaw in the wee hours and took the victim on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the wee hours and hit him with a hard and blunt object on his head. He died on the spot, following which they overturned the rickshaw to fake it was an accident,'' he said.

