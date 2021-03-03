Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Rajasthan shoot schedule for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Treating her fans with a captivating picture of herself, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, announced the Rajasthan schedule wrap for her upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey' on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:24 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Rajasthan shoot schedule for 'Bachchan Pandey'
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Treating her fans with a captivating picture of herself, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, announced the Rajasthan schedule wrap for her upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey' on Wednesday. Being busy as a beaver, Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently shooting for one of her most-anticipated projects with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced her first schedule wrap from the film 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a series of pictures that has set social media ablaze. Her recent post is a glimpse of the character that she will be playing in the film. The BTS snaps that accumulated more than 1 million likes within few hours of being shared, the 35-year-old is seen sporting a classy chic look. With a pop eyeshadow and coloured hair tied up in a half ponytail, Jacqueline looks no less than a Barbie doll.

In the caption, she wrote, "Had so much fun playing this character for #BachchanPandey thank you @nadiadwalagrandson @akshaykumar @wardakhannadiadwala @farhadsamji @shaanmu for making her come alive!! @kritisanon you are amazing!! Love you loads Welcome to films @chandiniw @stacey.cardoz @hairstylist_madhav stay crazy!!" Rajasthan shoot also marks the first shoot schedule of the film.

The upcoming film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, and Jacqueline, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Meanwhile on the work front, beside 'Bachchan Pandey', Jacqueline Fernandez also has 'Bhoot Police' alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh and 'Kick 2' opposite Salman Khan in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks start off mostly lower on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in early trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Bidens stimulus packag...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm DEL67 LD VACCINE Govt allows 24x7 COVID vaccination Indigenous Covaxins phase three trial results show 81 percent efficacy New Delhi The government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVI...

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours: official.

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours official....

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021