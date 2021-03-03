Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepts late actor’s Golden Globe 2021 award

The late American actor, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He was awarded in the category of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.

His performance was an accolade for portraying a strong-willed trumpet player Levee. He marched to his beat. Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on behalf of his late husband via zoom.

Chadwick Boseman died of ocolon cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43. His final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom released after his death and critically acclaimed. The film is dedicated to him. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward breaks down with tears and thanks to people on behalf of him.

"He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," Taylor Simone Ledward said.

"I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hon, you keep 'em coming," she added.

Chadwick Boseman achieved international fame for playing superhero Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2016 to 2019. He is the first Black actor to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture in 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021.

After completing his studies in direction, Chadwick Boseman became well-known in theater and he won a Drama League Directing Fellowship and an acting AUDELCO, and being nominated for a Jeff Award as a playwright for Deep Azure.

