Check out Netflix's 2021 slate for comedy, documentary, reality series

Piquing viewers' curiosity with an intriguing trailer, Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the slate of its upcoming highly awaited shows for 2021. With the hashtag '#AbMenuMeinSabNew', the streaming giant has announced more than 40 projects in different zoners that include drama, thrill, comedy and much more.

From Dharma Production's 5 projects to Kapil Sharma's much-awaited first over-the-top (OTT) show, the streamer has a lot in its basket. Check out the complete list of Netflix's upcoming comedy, documentary, and reality series releases for this year. Comedy Specials

Advertisement

'Laughathon' on Netflix with exciting standup specials and unique comedy formats. * Comedy Premium League

* Kapil Sharma More standup specials by:

* Sumukhi Suresh * Aakash Gupta

* Rahul Dua * Prashasti Singh

Documentaries Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-Series)

Producer: Claire Cahill, Tarun Saldanha Director: Jack Warrender, N Amit

With unprecedented access to the Bengaluru City Police, this gripping series follows major criminal investigations from the moment the crime is reported through to the capture of the suspects. From murder to kidnap to extortion, each film tracks a shocking and compelling case in the heart of India's Silicon Valley. Filmed with senior officers at home and at work, this is a unique window into the lives of Bengaluru's police officers as they attempt to detect the most complex and serious crimes in the city. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-Series)

Producer: Yamini Pictures, Leena Yadav, Aseem Bajaj, Yogendra Mogre Showrunner: Leena Yadav

Director: Leena Yadav,Anubhav Chopra House of Secrets explores the intricate, complex and sometimes hidden workings of a traditional Indian family. The three part docu-series takes an exploratory look at a case that shook up the whole nation - the infamous Burari case, where 11 members of a 'happy' family, spanning three generations, were found dead inside their house in Delhi.

Indian Predator (Docu-Series) Producer: VICE Media, India Today

Director: Ayesha Sood, Umesh Kulkarni, Ashwin Shetty, Dheeraj Jindal Indian Predator is a thrilling and suspenseful docu-series, that attempts to decode the minds of some of India's deadliest killers. The series uncovers the never-before-heard details of gruesome killings as individuals who were at the epicentre of these crimes talk about what went down.

Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film) Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment, Jouska Films

Showrunner: Shakun Batra Cast: Sheela Birnstiel

Osho's controversial and sassy ex-secretary, Ma Anand Sheela returns to India after 34 years of exile. Sheela, having re-shot to fame since the mega reception to the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country, is now parceling her life to the world. Searching for Sheela is an intimate look into her journey across India, observing the rebranding of her as a pop-culture icon, with audiences unable to decide if they deem her a "criminal" or remain in awe of her badass secretary days. Reality Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, Naomi Datta Cast: Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was one of the binge blockbusters of 2020. Love them or hate them - nobody could be indifferent to our queens of sass, spice, and all things nice. Ok, maybe not always so nice! But you know what is twice as nice as #TheFabulousLives Season 1? SEASON 2. Yes, it is the twist everyone saw coming. The Bollywood Wives will be back - with an all access card to a world that everyone obsesses over. Sass, snark, sisterhood - the seatbelts are off, the claws are out and the masks (metaphorical only) are coming off-- it is no holds barred. And wait, could they have some cool new company too? Social Currency

Producer: SOL Production Showrunner: Chad Greulach

Cast: Sakshi Chopra, Rowhi Rai Eight popular social media influencers whose "influence" is put to test in the real world without their super power - their blue tick verified, and highly followed accounts! In a battle for survival and influence - who will be the most 'liked' on and off the phone screens?

The Big Day Collection S2 Producer: Conde Nast India

Showrunner: Anita Horam Directors: Ashish Sawhny, Aakriti Mehta, Raonak Hathiramani, Faraz Arif Ansari

Beautiful clothes, lavish parties, incredible locations. This series presents behind-the-scenes views of six Indian weddings, showcasing the work that goes into the spectacle and highlighting the personal struggles and triumphs of those taking the plunge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)