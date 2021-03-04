Left Menu

'Fresh Off The Boat' creator brings 'authentic' Asian-American story to the big screen

Writer and director Eddie Huang hopes his first feature film, "Boogie," will help shift expectations about the type of Asian-American stories shown on the big screen. "This is the next level, where we get to come in and tell our authentic, specific stories," said Huang, whose 2013 autobiography was adapted into the ABC television sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat." "And then the other step I think the film takes for America and cinema is that it's intersectional.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:05 IST
'Fresh Off The Boat' creator brings 'authentic' Asian-American story to the big screen

Writer and director Eddie Huang hopes his first feature film, "Boogie," will help shift expectations about the type of Asian-American stories shown on the big screen.

"This is the next level, where we get to come in and tell our authentic, specific stories," said Huang, whose 2013 autobiography was adapted into the ABC television sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat." "And then the other step I think the film takes for America and cinema is that it's intersectional. We can tell a story that feels real to Asian-American immigrants, immigrants all over."

The coming-of-age story centers around a high school basketball star who dreams of playing in the National Basketball Association while navigating family pressure, love, and rivals. Taylor Takahashi, who plays the leading man, makes his acting debut in the film, which will open in U.S. theaters on March 5.

"It was kind of like taking two weeks of swimming lessons and then go jump into the deep end," he said. "But I had the support of so many people, whether they're family and friends to me on set, the producers, our director, everyone was there to kind of always jump into the pool if they saw me drowning." Huang said he cast Takahashi because of their similar backgrounds. "I knew his experiences and I knew the emotions he would draw on," said the director, who wants viewers to see themselves in the film as well.

"I hope people walk out of it with a cathartic feeling, but also feeling free to reflect and question all of the things people tell us about our existence and our identity and race, because none of us fit in that box."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families, violence erupts

Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witn...

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "golden rule"

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday announced she will stay away from politics, but would pray for the golden rule of the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.In a sort of u-turn from he...

UP: Court sends 30-yr-old woman to jail for obscene acts at public place

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to two days in jail for indulging in obscene acts at a public place.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prashant Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the woman booked ...

Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office

Besieged by sexual harassment allegations, a somber New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologised Wednesday, saying he learned an important lesson about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office.I now understand tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021