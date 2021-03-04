Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix to offer 41 new shows to lure Indian viewers; Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

Walt Disney Co's latest animated movie, "Raya and the Last Dragon," aims to offer a fresh take on a princess tale in a fantasy world inspired by Southeast Asia and no prince coming to the rescue. The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran, who is hardened by her past. Raya goes in search of the last dragon, Sisu (played by actress Awkwafina), to rid the world of a killer plague.

Thirty years on, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall are 'Coming 2 America'

More than 30 years after Prince Akeem Joffer and his sidekick Semmi first travelled to the United States to find a royal bride, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles in comedy sequel "Coming 2 America". Murphy, creator and star of the 1988 film - which proved more popular with audiences than critics when it came out - returns to the fictional nation of Zamunda, this time as Akeem prepares to become king.

Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

From models strutting inside an empty museum to designers absenting themselves from the catwalk calendar, this season's virtual fashion weeks have been re-styled with a new look many expect will endure when traditional runway shows resume. COVID-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online.

Little sympathy for the Devil in Cyprus Eurovision song row

The Cypriot church has gone into battle against "The Devil", denouncing the country's pick for this year's Eurovision Song Contest as glorifying Satan. Dance number "El Diablo" - Spanish for the Devil - is the island nation's offering to the annual music contest for 2021.

'Next big leap': Netflix to offer 41 new shows to lure Indian viewers

Netflix said on Wednesday it would release 41 shows and films in India this year, calling the move its "next big leap" in the world's second most populous nation where video streaming services have become more popular. India, with its 1.3 billion people, is a vast and valuable market for the U.S. streaming service and its rivals Amazon's Prime Video and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ Hotstar.

Rock photography meets street art in Mick Rock, Fin DAC project

Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC. "MIDARO" fuses photography with painting, with the Irish artist reworking Rock's photos of Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.

'Fresh Off The Boat' creator brings 'authentic' Asian-American story to the big screen

Writer and director Eddie Huang hopes his first feature film, "Boogie," will help shift expectations about the type of Asian-American stories shown on the big screen. "This is the next level, where we get to come in and tell our authentic, specific stories," said Huang, whose 2013 autobiography was adapted into the ABC television sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat."

Through the mailbox slot: Japanese theatre offers new viewing experience

The lights dim, as at the start of any theatre performance, and the audience leans forward to look through a letter-box slot or peephole in the door in front of them as the performers break out into dance. Japanese dance company Moonlight Mobile Theater has come up with a novel way of bringing people back to their avant-garde performances while maintaining social distancing.

BAFTA announces all British nominees for EE Rising Star Award

"One Night in Miami" actor Kingsley Ben-Adir and "The Personal History of David Copperfield" actress Morfydd Clark are among this year's nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Wednesday. The list of five contenders, all British, also includes "Rocks" actress Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, who was in "The Huntsman: Winter's War" and Sope Dirisu, known for "His House" and "Gangs of London".

Shot during pandemic, Berlinale film explores lives lived on Zoom

The past year has been challenging for film-makers, who had to battle coronavirus travel restrictions and social distancing rules to participate in what is ordinarily a team activity. But one film in this year's Berlin Film Festival line-up embraced the spirit of the pandemic like no other: American director Natalie Morales's 'Language Lessons' is a drama enacted via Zoom, revealing new artistic possibilities in the process.

