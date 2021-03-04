Left Menu

Talulah Riley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster join Danny Boyle's FX series 'Pistols'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:33 IST
Talulah Riley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster join Danny Boyle's FX series 'Pistols'

''Westworld'' star Talulah Riley and ''The Queen's Gambit'' actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster are the latest additions to the cast of filmmaker Danny Boyle's limited series about the legendary English band Sex Pistols.

The show, set up at FX, is based on the memoir of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain in the 1970s.

Titled ''Pistol'', Boyle will executive produce and direct the six-episode series, which has been created by ''Moulin Rouge!'' writer Craig Pearce.

According to Variety, Brodie-Sangster will play impresario Malcolm McLaren, while Riley will essay the role of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Also joining the cast are Christian Lees, who will be seen in the upcoming film ''The Fantastic Flitcrofts'', and debutante Iris Law, daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

The show will feature ''Babyteeth'' actor Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, ''1917'' actor Anson Boon as John Lydon, ''Enola Holmes'' breakout actor Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious and newcomer Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

''Game of Thrones'' star Maisie Williams will play punk icon Jordan, ''Derry Girls'' star Dylan Llewellyn is cast as Wally Nightingale, ''SKAM Austin'' actor Sydney Chandler will portray Chrissie Hynde, and ''The Witcher'' actor Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

Jones, Boyle, and Pearce serve as executive producers alongside Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman.

''Pistol'' will be produced by FX Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests

Skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday equalled MS Dhonis record of leading India in most Test matches. As Kohli stepped out for toss in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it became his 60th Test as the skipper of India,...

UNGA unanimously adopts India-sponsored resolution declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets

The UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution sponsored by India and supported by over 70 nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, aimed at raising awareness about the health benefits of the grain and their s...

House panel seeks storm documents from Texas grid operator

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the agency that operates the Texas power grid, seeking information and documents about the lack of preparation for the recent winter storm that caused millions of power outages and dozens of de...

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing... then blows up

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musks Starship rocket - until it wasnt. The latest heavy-duty launch vehicle prototype from SpaceX soared flawlessly into the sky in a high-altitude test blast-off on Wednesday from Boca Chic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021