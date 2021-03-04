Left Menu

Reinaldo Marcus Green to direct Bob Marley biopic

Paramount Pictures has roped in Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of King Richard, to helm a biopic on reggae legend Bob Marley.The feature film will focus on the life and career of the famed Jamaican singer-songwriter, one of the pioneering voices of reggae, whose discography includes hit tracks One LovePeople Get Ready, High Tide or Low Tide, and No Woman No Cry.Bob Marleys wife singer Rita Marley, two of their children, musicians Ziggy and Cedella, will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:49 IST
Reinaldo Marcus Green to direct Bob Marley biopic

Paramount Pictures has roped in Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of ''King Richard'', to helm a biopic on reggae legend Bob Marley.

The feature film will focus on the life and career of the famed Jamaican singer-songwriter, one of the pioneering voices of reggae, whose discography includes hit tracks ''One Love/People Get Ready'', ''High Tide or Low Tide'', and ''No Woman No Cry''.

Bob Marley's wife singer Rita Marley, two of their children, musicians Ziggy and Cedella, will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce the film. Over the course of his career Bob Marley became known as a Rastafari icon, and he infused his music with a sense of spirituality. He is also considered a global symbol of Jamaican music and culture and identity, and was controversial in his outspoken support for the legalisation of marijuana, while he also advocated for Pan-Africanism.

In 1977, Bob Marley was diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma; he died as a result of the illness in 1981 at the age of 36.

Green said audiences want to know the real Bob Marley, the man as well as the legend. ''I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love,'' the filmmaker said.

Ziggy Marley said the film will be like ''opening a window'' that has never been open before.

''It's an incredible responsibility that we take on with Reinaldo and the team at Paramount to tell the story of our father in a way that truly honors him and will also entertain, enlighten, uplift and inspire his fans and audiences around the world,'' he added.

Green made his feature debut with the 2018 Sundance favourite Monster and Men, starring John David Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here on Thursday, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were also admin...

COVID-19: Six states account for over 85 per cent of fresh cases

New Delhi, Mar 4 PTI Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.51 per cent of fresh cases, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.A total of ...

Tata Motors drives in new Tiago trim with automatic transmission priced at Rs 5.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a new trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago with automated manual transmission AMT priced at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.With this launch of the XTA variant, the company is strengthening its...

Agri-tech company Harvesting launches online commerce platform for farmers

Agri-tech startup Harvesting on Thursday announced the launch of an online platform to help Indian farmers directly market and sell their products to wholesale buyers. HFNMandi.com is a free online service for farmers to connect and transac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021