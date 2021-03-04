Reinaldo Marcus Green to direct Bob Marley biopic

Paramount Pictures has roped in Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of ''King Richard'', to helm a biopic on reggae legend Bob Marley.

The feature film will focus on the life and career of the famed Jamaican singer-songwriter, one of the pioneering voices of reggae, whose discography includes hit tracks ''One Love/People Get Ready'', ''High Tide or Low Tide'', and ''No Woman No Cry''.

Bob Marley's wife singer Rita Marley, two of their children, musicians Ziggy and Cedella, will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce the film. Over the course of his career Bob Marley became known as a Rastafari icon, and he infused his music with a sense of spirituality. He is also considered a global symbol of Jamaican music and culture and identity, and was controversial in his outspoken support for the legalisation of marijuana, while he also advocated for Pan-Africanism.

In 1977, Bob Marley was diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma; he died as a result of the illness in 1981 at the age of 36.

Green said audiences want to know the real Bob Marley, the man as well as the legend. ''I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love,'' the filmmaker said.

Ziggy Marley said the film will be like ''opening a window'' that has never been open before.

''It's an incredible responsibility that we take on with Reinaldo and the team at Paramount to tell the story of our father in a way that truly honors him and will also entertain, enlighten, uplift and inspire his fans and audiences around the world,'' he added.

Green made his feature debut with the 2018 Sundance favourite Monster and Men, starring John David Washington.

