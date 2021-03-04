Shreya Ghoshal announces first pregnancy, says 'baby Shreyaditya is on its way'

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday surprised her fans by announcing the news of her first pregnancy on social media. The 36-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture showing off her baby bump, as she announced the thrilling news.

She captioned the post, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives." In the picture, Shreya looks stunning in a multi-coloured printed attire as she shows off her baby bump with a sweet smile on her face.

The talented singer, who has mesmerised audiences with melodious songs like 'Manwa Laage', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bairi Piya', tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. (ANI)

