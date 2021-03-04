Left Menu

Janet Jackson's documentary to arrive in 2022

Ben Hirsch, known for documentaries on Idris Elba and Bruno v Tyson, serves as director.Jackson, 54, will also serve as an executive producer on the two-part project alongside Randy Jackson no relation and Workerbees Rick Murray and AE Networks Miranda Bryant.

A four-hour documentary on the life and career of singer Janet Jackson will be simulcast on Lifetime and A&E in early 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Workerbee have been filming the feature for three years, working with Jackson and given exclusive access to archival footage, unseen home videos and interviews with famous contemporaries. Ben Hirsch, known for documentaries on Idris Elba and ''Bruno v Tyson'', serves as director.

Jackson, 54, will also serve as an executive producer on the two-part project alongside Randy Jackson (no relation) and Workerbee's Rick Murray and A+E Networks' Miranda Bryant. The tentatively titled documentary ''Janet'' will see her discussing her famous family, including the deaths of brother Michael and father Joseph, her late-in-life motherhood and, perhaps most notably, 2004 Super Bowl appearance with singer Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake recently addressed his complicity in Jackson's career downturn after one of her breasts was exposed during their infamous halftime show performance in the wake of the criticism he received for ill treating his former girlfriend and singer Britney Spears as depicted in the explosive documentary ''Framing Britney Spears''.

Timberlake apologised to both Spears and Jackson for his past actions.

