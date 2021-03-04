Buckingham Palace launches probe into bullying allegations against Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced that it will be launching a probe into the bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. According to People magazine, after a publication reported that a former aide of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made bullying allegations against Meghan, the palace said that they were "very concerned" by the report and that they will be launching a probe into the allegations.

The palace said, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex." They added, "Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement continued. The Times had reported that the said complaint was made back in October 2018, by the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf, claiming that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

As per People magazine, Buckingham Palace is not classifying the inquiry as an "internal investigation," but rather an examination of the allegations and an opportunity for those involved to participate. The Sussexes themselves will not be part of the initial inquiry. Meghan and Harry will be seen appearing in an interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, which is due to air on CBS on Sunday. The interview is expected to cover Meghan's journey from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work, and facing intense public pressure. Harry will then join his wife to talk about their historic move to the United States. (ANI)

