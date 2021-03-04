Left Menu

Buckingham Palace launches probe into bullying allegations against Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced that it will be launching a probe into the bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:18 IST
Buckingham Palace launches probe into bullying allegations against Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Image Credit: ANI

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced that it will be launching a probe into the bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. According to People magazine, after a publication reported that a former aide of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made bullying allegations against Meghan, the palace said that they were "very concerned" by the report and that they will be launching a probe into the allegations.

The palace said, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex." They added, "Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement continued. The Times had reported that the said complaint was made back in October 2018, by the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf, claiming that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

As per People magazine, Buckingham Palace is not classifying the inquiry as an "internal investigation," but rather an examination of the allegations and an opportunity for those involved to participate. The Sussexes themselves will not be part of the initial inquiry. Meghan and Harry will be seen appearing in an interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, which is due to air on CBS on Sunday. The interview is expected to cover Meghan's journey from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work, and facing intense public pressure. Harry will then join his wife to talk about their historic move to the United States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biggest wealth fund puts Kirin on watch list over Myanmar link

The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japans Kirin Holdings on a watch list for possible exclusion from its 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giants business ties to Myanmars military.Kirin on Feb. 5 sai...

Shiv Sena extends support to TMC in Bengal

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party SP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday extended its support to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and said it would not contest assembly elections in Bengal.Hailing Banerjee as the real Bengal tigress, th...

Lithuania to open trade office in Taiwan, upsetting China

Lithuania said it would open a trade representative office this year in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, prompting anger in Beijing. The office will aim to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the spokeswoman of Lithuanias Econ...

SC favours regulations for OTT platforms; asks Centre to place norms before it by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on suc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021