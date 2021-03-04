'Parasite' star Lee Sun-Kyun to star in Apple adaptation of Korean webtoon 'Dr Brain'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:09 IST
''Parasite'' star Lee Sun-kyun, who played the snobbish patriarch of the wealthy Park family in the multiple Oscar-winning film, is set to headline the live-action series adaptation of the Korean webtoon ''Dr Brain''.

Set up at Apple Studios, the series is the first completely Korean-language project at the streamer.

According to Variety, Kim Jee-woon is on board to write, direct and executive produce the Apple show. His directing credits include feature films like ''I Saw The Devil'', ''The Age of Shadows'' and ''The Last Stand'', his Hollywood debut starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

''Dr Brain'' follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

Lee is also known for his performance in films like ''Paju'', ''Helpless'', and series ''Coffee Prince'' and ''My Mister''.

The Apple series is currently in production in South Korea and is slated to debut later this year.

Samuel Yeunju Ha, who executive produced Kim's film ''Illang: The Wolf Brigade'', will also executive produce the series. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, with Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong executive producing for Kakao Entertainment. Korea-based Bound Entertainment will produce along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures.

Apple previously announced a series adaptation of Lee Min Jin's novel ''Pachinko'', which will feature Korean, Japanese, and English dialogue. Hallyu (Korean wave) star Lee Min Ho, known for series like ''Boys Over Flowers'' and ''The Heirs'', is one of the six cast members on the show which follows the ''hopes and dreams'' of four generations of a Korean immigrant family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

