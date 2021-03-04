Left Menu

Prince Philip's heart procedure 'successful', says Buckingham Palace

PTI | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:59 IST
Prince Philip's heart procedure 'successful', says Buckingham Palace
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has had a ''successful procedure'' for a pre-existing heart condition at a London hospital where he was moved earlier this week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has now spent 16 nights in hospital – first at the private King Edward VII's Hospital and now at St. Bartholomew's Hospital where he was transferred for further tests and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

''The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday [Wednesday] underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew's Hospital,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

''His Royal Highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest, and recuperation for several days,'' the statement added.

St. Bartholomew's Hospital in the City of London is a National Health Service (NHS) hospital and home to Europe's largest specialized cardiovascular unit.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, is the UK's longest-serving monarch's consort. He was initially admitted to the hospital on February 16 as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell. The exact reason for his admission was not disclosed, but it was confirmed that it did not relate to coronavirus.

Four days later, he was visited by his eldest son Prince Charles, who made a round trip from his home in Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire, south-west England, and stayed for around 30 minutes.

During a visit to a vaccination center in London on Wednesday, Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said Prince Philip had "slightly improved".

''So, that's very good news. We'll keep our fingers crossed,'' she said.

The senior royal has spent most of the lockdown residing at Windsor Castle with the Queen, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed "HMS Bubble".

In 2011, Prince Philip was taken to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and had a stent fitted. He retired from official royal duties in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Power, JERA achieve financial closure for project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power and JERA Co Inc, which are developing a new gas-fired power generation project in Bangladesh, have achieved financial closure with a group of lenders that includes Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Asian Developmen...

APSEZ rises over 3 pc after announcement of stake buy in Gangavaram Port

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed with over 3 per cent gain on Thursday after the company said it will acquire 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd for Rs 1,954 crore.Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zon...

U.S. and UK agree to suspend tariffs on Scotch whisky - Spectator magazine

The United States and Britain have reached an agreement to suspend retaliatory tariffs on goods such as Scotch whisky, introduced as part of a long-running trade dispute over civil aviation subsidies, the Spectator magazine reported httpsww...

Sasikala's exit will help to fulfil Jaya's dreams: C T Ravi

BJPon Thursday hailed the decision of expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala to quit politics and said her exit will help fulfil late chief minister J Jayalalaithaas dream of a progressive and prosperous Tamil Nadu.Pointing out that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021