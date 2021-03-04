Elle King expecting first child with Dan Tooker after multiple miscarriages

Grammy-nominated singer Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Elle recently revealed that she is expecting her and Dan's first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce the happy news, which comes after recurrent pregnancy losses and an infertility battle.

Along with a series of pictures featuring the much-in-love couple, Elle wrote, "Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human! We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant." She added, "This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready."

Advertisement

In her lengthy post, Elle empathised with women struggling with infertility and pregnancy loss, who may find her post painful. "I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon-to-be mom, who's maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey makes us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high-risk pregnancy," she wrote.

The singer went on to joke about the irony of her releasing her latest single, 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)', while expecting. She concluded, "Ps- I would be pregnant when I put out a song called #drunk LOL but what did you expect! (I am a very sober pregnant lady btw) thank you so much @people for the exclusive feature and celebration."

The singer suffered two pregnancy losses amid a battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to People magazine. The condition causes hormonal imbalances and can lead to irregular cycles, which impacts ovulation. Elle got pregnant naturally after consulting a fertility specialist, found out she was expecting on December 25 last year and is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

As per People magazine, the singer has opted not to find out the sex of her and Dan's baby before she gives birth. Elle revealed in October that she and Dan, a 31-year-old tattoo artist, had gotten engaged on their one-year dating anniversary. She had shared images of the pair's unique joint proposal in a field in New Mexico on Instagram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)