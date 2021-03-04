Left Menu

Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard join 'The Gray Man' at Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:36 IST
Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard join 'The Gray Man' at Netflix
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's big-budget Netflix movie ''The Gray Man'' has added ''Bridgerton'' star Rege-Jean Page, actors Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard to the cast.

The announcement was made by the streamer in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The movie, which is being headlined by Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.

It revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond level of scale and a budget upward of USD 200 million. Anthony and Joe Russo will be producing the project through their AGBO banner.

Joe Russo wrote the script with ''Avengers: Endgame'' screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft.

AGBO's Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, are also on board as producers. Page is best known for his breakout role of Simon Bassett in the Netflix series ''Bridgerton''. He recently joined the cast of Paramount's ''Dungeons & Dragons'' movie.

Thornton most recently wrapped production on the fourth season of his critically-acclaimed Amazon series ''Goliath''.

Woodard is currently receiving rave reviews for the drama ''Clemency''. She will next star alongside Kevin Hart in upcoming movie ''Fatherhood''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Power, JERA achieve financial closure for project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power and JERA Co Inc, which are developing a new gas-fired power generation project in Bangladesh, have achieved financial closure with a group of lenders that includes Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Asian Developmen...

APSEZ rises over 3 pc after announcement of stake buy in Gangavaram Port

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed with over 3 per cent gain on Thursday after the company said it will acquire 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd for Rs 1,954 crore.Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zon...

U.S. and UK agree to suspend tariffs on Scotch whisky - Spectator magazine

The United States and Britain have reached an agreement to suspend retaliatory tariffs on goods such as Scotch whisky, introduced as part of a long-running trade dispute over civil aviation subsidies, the Spectator magazine reported httpsww...

Sasikala's exit will help to fulfil Jaya's dreams: C T Ravi

BJPon Thursday hailed the decision of expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala to quit politics and said her exit will help fulfil late chief minister J Jayalalaithaas dream of a progressive and prosperous Tamil Nadu.Pointing out that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021