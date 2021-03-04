Left Menu

Cinema halls will always be the place for spectacle story experience: Rana Daggubati

Daggubatis latest action-drama Haathi Mere Saathi is gearing up for a theatrical release in March, a year after it was originally scheduled to open.The Prabhu Solomon-directed film was pushed due to the coronavirus-led lockdown, which saw many producers heading to the OTT platform for the release of their movies.When asked about the future of theatrical experience, Daggubati said going forward, there will be a clear demarcation between stories meant for the big screen and OTT platforms.The Baahubali star, 36, said that 2020 has been a learning that irrespective of the medium, films will continue to be made.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:52 IST
Cinema halls will always be the place for spectacle story experience: Rana Daggubati
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Rana Daggubati says the theatrical experience in the country is not in danger as the spectacle movies will always find audience on the big screen. Daggubati's latest action-drama ''Haathi Mere Saathi'' is gearing up for a theatrical release in March, a year after it was originally scheduled to open.

The Prabhu Solomon-directed film was pushed due to the coronavirus-led lockdown, which saw many producers heading to the OTT platform for the release of their movies.

When asked about the future of theatrical experience, Daggubati said going forward, there will be a clear demarcation between stories meant for the big screen and OTT platforms.

The ''Baahubali'' star, 36, said that 2020 has been a learning that irrespective of the medium, films will continue to be made. ''Pandemic has taught us that the amount of content we can consume has gone up by ten times. There will be specific cinemas or stories that you'll watch on OTT and there will be specific experiences you'll go to the theatre for. ''Content will continue to exist, whether it's in cinema halls or on OTT. Cinema halls will always be the place for spectacle story experiences. Now, the cinemas in south India have better collection than they ever had,'' the actor said at the trailer launch of ''Haathi Mere Saathi'', where was joined by Solomon and film's other cast, actors Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

''Haathi Mere Saathi'' chronicles the journey of a man, played by Daggubati, who fights for the jungle and animals. The film is described as a reflection to the environmental crisis across the world.

Hussain, who made her film debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2017 sports drama ''Mukkabaaz'', said ''Haathi Mere Saathi'' is not only a visual treat but also offers a timely message.

''Last year highlighted the importance of living organically, in sync with nature, giving back to the environment and preserving it.

''The film doesn't tell, it shows. It's an audio-visual experience to feel what it is to be one with nature,'' Hussain said. Samrat, whose feature film ''Taish'' was released on OTT platform ZEE5 last year, also believes that cinemas will survive the digital boom.

''The cinema experience is not in danger. Both OTT and the big screen have their perks. In our country, going to a cinema hall is more of an outing. We see families going out, students flocking it. ''Going to cinemas is a culture which is why it is difficult for anything to take it over,'' he said. Produced by Eros International, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pilgaonkar said it was a challenge for her to shoot the film in three languages. The ''Mirzapur'' actor was clear that she didn't want to ''speak gibberish'' and hence worked closely with writers of all three languages before every shot.

''Prabhu sir likes to improvise and a lot of times, I was getting my dialogues minutes before the scene. Initially, it was challenging, it took a while for the rhythm to set in. Prabhu sir was clear that the focus had to be on the emotions and not be distracted by the language. ''I observed how Rana, in Telegu, would do something and then for Tamil he would do the same thing differently and something new again in Hindi. Prabhu sir and Rana had a clear understanding of how these industries work. I enjoyed observing those nuances,'' she added. ''Haathi Mere Saathi'', which has no connection with Rajesh Khanna's 1971 Hindi film of the same name, is slated to be released on March 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Power, JERA achieve financial closure for project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power and JERA Co Inc, which are developing a new gas-fired power generation project in Bangladesh, have achieved financial closure with a group of lenders that includes Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Asian Developmen...

APSEZ rises over 3 pc after announcement of stake buy in Gangavaram Port

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed with over 3 per cent gain on Thursday after the company said it will acquire 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd for Rs 1,954 crore.Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zon...

U.S. and UK agree to suspend tariffs on Scotch whisky - Spectator magazine

The United States and Britain have reached an agreement to suspend retaliatory tariffs on goods such as Scotch whisky, introduced as part of a long-running trade dispute over civil aviation subsidies, the Spectator magazine reported httpsww...

Sasikala's exit will help to fulfil Jaya's dreams: C T Ravi

BJPon Thursday hailed the decision of expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala to quit politics and said her exit will help fulfil late chief minister J Jayalalaithaas dream of a progressive and prosperous Tamil Nadu.Pointing out that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021