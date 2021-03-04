Left Menu

Tea stall owner and son attacked by customer

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:16 IST
Tea stall owner and son attacked by customer

A tea stall owner and his son were injured after being stabbed by a customer following an argument at Chetla area in the city, a Kolkata Police officer said Thursday.

The father-son duo was at the tea stall when the accused came and asked for tea on Wednesday but was told to wait for a while as there were several customers.

The customer then allegedly hit the tea stall owner identified as Rabi Moth and his son Rahul with a brick and attacked them with a knife all of a sudden, the officer said.

While 45-year-old Moth received a deep penetrating stab injury, his teenaged son suffered gashes on his left shoulder and head as he tried to shield his father.

Both the father and son have been admitted to SSKM Hospital and their condition was stable but serious, hospital sources said.

The customer identified as Bubai Dev was arrested in connection with Wednesday's incident, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

