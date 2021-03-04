Left Menu

People News Roundup: Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed; Reggae icon Bunny Waller dies aged 73 and more

"This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae," said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, calling him "a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed by golfer Tiger Woods

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is examining data from the "black box" recorder of the car driven by Tiger Woods last week when the champion golfer lost control of the vehicle and seriously injured his leg and ankle in a one-car crash. Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but in the days after the crash have been trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle.

Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73

Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surviving founding member, has died at a hospital after suffering a stroke. He was 73. "This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae," said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, calling him "a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene."

Rock photography meets street art in Mick Rock, Fin DAC project

Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC. "MIDARO" fuses photography with painting, with the Irish artist reworking Rock's photos of Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

