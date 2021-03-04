Odd News Roundup: 'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

A 19-year-old Pakistani student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent, hopes numerous renditions of her monologue will translate into more dialogue between rival neighbours India and Pakistan. The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.

