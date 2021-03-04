Entertainment News Roundup: Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience; Dark for a year, Broadway theaters to start limited reopening and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

Walt Disney Co's latest animated movie, "Raya and the Last Dragon," aims to offer a fresh take on a princess tale in a fantasy world inspired by Southeast Asia and no prince coming to the rescue. The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran, who is hardened by her past. Raya goes in search of the last dragon, Sisu (played by actress Awkwafina), to rid the world of a killer plague.

Dark for a year, Broadway theaters to start limited reopening in April

Broadway theaters, closed for a year, will start to reopen in April for special events in front of limited indoor audiences, authorities in New York said on Wednesday. The NY PopsUp program will serve as a test run for the return of live artistic performances in New York City after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered plays, ballet, opera and concerts in the city.

Thirty years on, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall are 'Coming 2 America'

More than 30 years after Prince Akeem Joffer and his sidekick Semmi first travelled to the United States to find a royal bride, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles in comedy sequel "Coming 2 America". Murphy, creator and star of the 1988 film - which proved more popular with audiences than critics when it came out - returns to the fictional nation of Zamunda, this time as Akeem prepares to become king.

Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

From models strutting inside an empty museum to designers absenting themselves from the catwalk calendar, this season's virtual fashion weeks have been re-styled with a new look many expect will endure when traditional runway shows resume. COVID-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online.

Mariah Carey's brother sues her for defamation over memoir

Mariah Carey's older brother on Wednesday sued the singer over her recent best-selling memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," accusing her of defamation and inflicting emotional distress. Morgan Carey is seeking unspecified damages in a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, including over book passages that he said falsely suggested he was violent.

'Next big leap': Netflix to offer 41 new shows to lure Indian viewers

Netflix said on Wednesday it would release 41 shows and films in India this year, calling the move its "next big leap" in the world's second most populous nation where video streaming services have become more popular. India, with its 1.3 billion people, is a vast and valuable market for the U.S. streaming service and its rivals Amazon's Prime Video and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ Hotstar.

'Fresh Off The Boat' creator brings 'authentic' Asian-American story to the big screen

Writer and director Eddie Huang hopes his first feature film, "Boogie," will help shift expectations about the type of Asian-American stories shown on the big screen. "This is the next level, where we get to come in and tell our authentic, specific stories," said Huang, whose 2013 autobiography was adapted into the ABC television sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat."

BAFTA announces all British nominees for EE Rising Star Award

"One Night in Miami" actor Kingsley Ben-Adir and "The Personal History of David Copperfield" actress Morfydd Clark are among this year's nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Wednesday. The list of five contenders, all British, also includes "Rocks" actress Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, who was in "The Huntsman: Winter's War" and Sope Dirisu, known for "His House" and "Gangs of London".

Shot during pandemic, Berlinale film explores lives lived on Zoom

The past year has been challenging for film-makers, who had to battle coronavirus travel restrictions and social distancing rules to participate in what is ordinarily a team activity. But one film in this year's Berlin Film Festival line-up embraced the spirit of the pandemic like no other: American director Natalie Morales's 'Language Lessons' is a drama enacted via Zoom, revealing new artistic possibilities in the process.

India's Supreme Court says favours controls on video streaming services

India's top court on Thursday said it favoured a screening mechanism for online video streaming services, dominated in the country by Amazon and Netflix and which currently are aired freely. The U.S. streaming platforms have faced complaints from lawmakers belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationlist party and others that some of the shows promote obscenity or offend religious beliefs.

