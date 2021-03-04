Left Menu

Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon Levitt set to star in live-action 'Pinocchio' movie

Hollywood stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been tapped to play Disney icons, the Blue Fairy and Jiminy Cricket in the feature project that is being directed by Robert Zemeckis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:53 IST
Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon Levitt set to star in live-action 'Pinocchio' movie
Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon Levitt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been tapped to play Disney icons, the Blue Fairy and Jiminy Cricket in the feature project that is being directed by Robert Zemeckis. According to Variety, the duo will be joining the other castmates, which include, Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Luke Evans as The Coachman. The project is going to be Disney's live-action retelling of 'Pinocchio'.

In addition, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who previously starred in 'Flora and Ulysses', will voice Pinocchio, the puppet who dreamed of becoming a real boy, with Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Honest John and Lorraine Bracco as the voice of Sofia the Seagull, a new character. Raiding the Disney archives and remaking animated classics as live-action productions have been commercially fruitful for the company. It has helped Disney in producing blockbuster re-imaginings of 'Aladdin', 'The Lion King', 'Cinderella', and 'Beauty and the Beast'.

As per Variety, the film will be directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz. Production will begin this month in the UK and the film will debut on Disney Plus, the company's own streaming service. Andrew Miano and Weitz are producing through their company Depth of Field along with Zemeckis's Imagemovers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis in Latin America made worse by poverty, inequality, U.N. agency says

Latin America and the Caribbean countries in the throes of the coronavirus crisis will only see their problems made worse by festering inequality, poverty and an ailing social safety net, a United Nations agency said on Thursday.The Economi...

Moscow metro facial ID payment system raises privacy concerns, rights group says

A new facial recognition payment system on the Moscow metro, due to be launched this year, raises concerns about privacy and human rights, a Russian digital rights group said on Thursday.Moscow has one of the worlds largest video-surveillan...

424 MoUs signed during Maritime India Summit 2021, says Mansukh Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar A total of 424 memoranda of understanding MoUs were signed during the second edition of the virtual Maritime India Summit-2021 that concluded on Thursday, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya...

Bereaved Palestinians urge ICC to advance war crimes probe

Palestinians urged the International Criminal Court on Thursday to push ahead with a newly announced war crimes investigation in the Palestinian Territories which Israel has rejected.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021