PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:08 IST
Five-day Kerala Travel Mart to conclude on Friday; emphasis on domestic travel

Featuring 700 buyers and facilitating an array of online meetings for them with the exhibitors, a virtual edition of the five-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) will conclude on Friday, proving the lead role tourism can play in rejuvenating the post-COVID economy.

Responses from delegates reinforce the interest that international stakeholders have in Kerala's tourism even as the emphasis is on domestic travel, according to KTM Society which is organising the online event that seeks to revitalize the state's travel sector amid a new world order following last year's outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The ongoing edition has 159 international and 542 domestic buyers.

The virtual KTM will continue for the public from March 5 to 10, enabling them to access the proceedings and discuss with the sellers, the organisers said.

The event got off to a start on February 28 evening, with state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the countrys biggest tourism meet with a call to highlight domestic tourism for better collaboration among states and greater understanding between people.

