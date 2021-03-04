Left Menu

'I am greedy as an actor', says 'Delhi Crime' fame Shefali Shah on portraying different roles

The powerhouse performer Shefali Shah, who is basking in the praises after her blockbuster hit 'Delhi Crimes' shares that she is excited to take on different kinds of roles as an actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:58 IST
'I am greedy as an actor', says 'Delhi Crime' fame Shefali Shah on portraying different roles
Shefali Shah. Image Credit: ANI

The powerhouse performer Shefali Shah, who is basking in the praises after her blockbuster hit 'Delhi Crimes' shares that she is excited to take on different kinds of roles as an actor. Having other big projects like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings', 'Delhi Crime 2' and Vipul Shah's 'Human' lined up in her kitty, Shefali Shah shares her take on choosing different roles for her career as an actor.

Expressing her high excitement she shared, "Super super excited and thrilled for all the work I'm doing this year. It's the kind of work I've waited for so long. Humans, darlings, Delhi Crime 2.... and some more.... all being fantastic scripts and roles and incredible makers and talent to work with. It's a feast !!!" The actress further shared, "I don't want to limit myself by asking or wishing for certain kind of roles. I'm greedy as an actor. And any role that excites me, hits me hard in my gut, surprises and challenges me. Whether it's an alien, Juliet or sofa."

Her Richie Mehta directorial blockbuster crime drama series 'Delhi Crime' bagged 'International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series' at the 48th International Emmy Awards making it a roaring hit as it released in 2019. Meanwhile, on her work canvas, next is, 'Darlings' where she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, Vipul Shah's 'Human' and Netflix's 'Delhi Crime 2', the second part 'Delhi Crime'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France looks to ease family gifting rules to reduce savings glut

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he would make proposals to encourage the transfer of wealth within families to help young people whom he said had suffered most during the coronavirus crisis. Like many countries, Fran...

Novartis joins CureVac's vaccine contractor line-up

German biotech firm CureVac has enlisted Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis to help produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, boosting a network of contract manufacturers ahead of results from a pivotal trial.Novartis plans to manufacture...

HC asks I&B min to file report on action taken against channels on Rakul Preet’s complaint

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file a status report on the action taken against various TV channels which are not members of the News Broadcasting Standards Association NBSA for allege...

Coronavirus crisis in Latin America made worse by poverty, inequality, U.N. agency says

Latin America and the Caribbean countries in the throes of the coronavirus crisis will only see their problems made worse by festering inequality, poverty and an ailing social safety net, a United Nations agency said on Thursday.The Economi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021