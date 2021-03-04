Apple TV Plus 'Calls' ropes in Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Rosario Dawson

The Apple TV Plus on Thursday announced the cast and premiere date of its upcoming American-French drama 'Calls' which will also feature Pedro Pascal, and Nick Jonas in pivotal roles. According to Variety, the genre-bending auditory based on the French series of the same name will see actors including Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Laura Harrier, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Nick Jonas, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Jaeden Martell, Paola Nunez, Pedro Pascal, Edi Patterson, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jennifer Tilly.

All the above-mentioned stars will lend their voices to the project, which will launch with all nine episodes streaming on March 19. The forthcoming drama series is made with the thought of giving the audience a vivid TV experience that will utilize sound joined with minimal conceptual visuals to recount nine individual diminutive structure stories through nine calls, Variety reported.

Helmed by 'Evil Dead' fame filmmaker Fede Alvarez, the show will follow a dark and dynamic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average and at times unconnected phone calls. As time goes on in the episodes, characters begin to experience intense and unsettling events. 'Calls' is an American-French drama series based on the French series of the same name created by Timothee Hochet. The series was created by Hochet and is a co-production between Apple TV plus and French network Canal plus. It will premiere on March 19, 2021, on Apple TV plus. (ANI)

