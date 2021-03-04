Left Menu

Missing 'love of his life' inspired Nick Jonas for new album 'Spaceman'

American singer Nick Jonas who is gearing up for releasing his new album 'Spaceman', on Wednesday (local time) revealed that 'missing' wife and global star Priyanka Chopra helped him to create the music of his new album.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:26 IST
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Nick Jonas who is gearing up for releasing his new album 'Spaceman', on Wednesday (local time) revealed that 'missing' wife and global star Priyanka Chopra helped him to create the music of his new album. According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old actor appeared on the famous Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', where he revealed that 'missing' wife Priyanka Chopra who was away filiming 'The Matrix 4' amid the COVID-19 pandemic helped him create his new single 'Spaceman' and an album of the same name.

"I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix," Jonas told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I was like, 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing ... within a couple of days I was like 'Oh, this is a solo album.' And a few days later I was like, 'This is a kind of themed album," he added.

The 'Sucker' star also continued to explain that his new single is based on the themes of isolation and being alone, reflecting upon the feeling that many people faced during the quarantine period around the globe. The Voice coach said, "Giving this idea that we've all had this year now... but this year of being disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, feeling like we're on our own planet and obviously missing Chopra Jonas at that time as well."

"And reconnecting with her and then the main theme from this album, more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead," he told. People Magazine reported that during a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Nick disclosed that much of his new album is dedicated to his wife, Priyanka.

He told, "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio, and I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important." 'Spaceman' album consists of 11 new songs, including 'This Is Heaven', 'Sexual', and 'Death Do Us Part'. Nick Jonas is ready to debut the full album on March 12, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

