Next 'Fast & Furious' movie delayed until June

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures has delayed the debut of the "Fast & Furious" movie "F9" by one month until June 25, the company said on Thursday, the latest shift by Hollywood studios trying to gauge when moviegoers will return to theaters.

Universal also postponed the release of animated movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru" by one year until July 2022.

