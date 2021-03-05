Left Menu

Dutch artist uses ultraviolet light to zap coronavirus

Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde's "Urban Sun" installation seeks to harness ultraviolet light to reduce the amount of coronavirus in the air in busy spaces and lessen the risk of transmission. "This is not instead of a vaccine or the government rules, it's an extra barrier, an extra safe zone for schools, hospitals, train stations," said Roosegaarde.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:16 IST
Dutch artist uses ultraviolet light to zap coronavirus

A group of actors dance in a ring of ultraviolet light projected onto a square in Rotterdam from a glowing black orb suspended above them. Pretending to forget the pandemic for a short while, they wear no face masks and do not observe social distancing rules. Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde's "Urban Sun" installation seeks to harness ultraviolet light to reduce the amount of coronavirus in the air in busy spaces and lessen the risk of transmission.

"This is not instead of a vaccine or the government rules, it's an extra barrier, an extra safe zone for schools, hospitals, train stations," said Roosegaarde. The pandemic has led to a boom in interest in UVC, or ultraviolet light in wavelengths of less than 280 nanometres, an effective killer of the coronavirus and other viruses.

Commercial manufacturers do not recommend that people be directly exposed to UVC due to worries that it may harm skin or eyes. The actors involved in the project were only exposed to the light for a few minutes at a stretch and had been tested for coronavirus. Roosegaarde, who blends science and design in his projects, created the Urban Sun after studies that suggested ultraviolet light in the 222 wavelength, slightly less than the industry standard, is generally safe.

"ROOM FOR IMAGINATION" His concept is to use visible light, shining above the black orb, to illustrate where the invisible ultraviolet light is present: directly underneath. The effect is a little like an eclipse.

Roosegaarde, who has briefly shown the installation twice in Rotterdam, said his hope was "to create places which are safer, instead of being stuck in this Zoom screen all the time". He hopes to set up his installation at dance festivals in the summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The Netherlands currently bans public gatherings of more than two people, and has a nighttime curfew in place from 9 p.m. Roosegaarde said his hope was "to create places which are safer, instead of being stuck in this Zoom screen all the time."

Jet Bussemaker, who chairs the Dutch Council of Public Health & Society, said artistic creativity had a role to play during the fight against the pandemic. "Maybe we also have to create room for experiments, creating room for imagination and not only for the very safe, technical, medical arguments," Bussemaker said.

"It is a very dangerous virus," she added, "but at the same time we have to keep moving on with our lives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.The benchmark 10-year...

OPEC, Russia send oil price up with deal to contain output

Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering ...

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

A Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that werent related to his police work, authorities said Thursday.Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thurs...

YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

Alphabet Incs YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trumps channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the companys CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trumps cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021