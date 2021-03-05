Next 'Fast & Furious' movie delayed until June

Left Menu

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures has delayed the global debut of the "Fast & Furious" movie "F9" by one month until June 25, the company said on Thursday, the latest shift by Hollywood studios trying to gauge when moviegoers will return to theaters. The move signaled that Universal is confident of a summer rebound as coronavirus vaccines become more widely available in the United States and Canada, the world's largest film market.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:24 IST
The move signaled that Universal is confident of a summer rebound as coronavirus vaccines become more widely available in the United States and Canada, the world's largest film market.

The move signaled that Universal is confident of a summer rebound as coronavirus vaccines become more widely available in the United States and Canada, the world's largest film market. Cinemas in New York City, the second-largest moviegoing region in the United States, are scheduled to start reopening on Friday. Theater operators including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc are hoping they will have blockbusters movies to show this summer, which is typically their most lucrative season.

The next big-budget action movie on the schedule, Walt Disney Co's Marvel movie "Black Widow," is currently set to hit theaters on May 7. After moving "F9" to late June, Universal postponed the release of animated movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru" from early July 2021 until July 2022.

