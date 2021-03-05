No BBC announces crime drama series 'Hope Street' BBC announces crime drama series 'Hope Street'

BBC has given a series order for new daytime crime drama ''Hope Street''.

The Northern Ireland-set show is a co-production of BBC and BritBox North America.

Advertisement

The series is set in the fictional town of Port Devine in Northern Ireland, and will focus on its police department, and the mysterious arrival of English detective constable Alimah Khan, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history, BBC said in a press release.

Actors Brid Brennan, Des McAleer, Ciaran McMenamin and Amara Karan will star in the show.

The series, made with the support of Northern Ireland Screen, is created by Susanne Farrell and Paul Marquess.

Farrell serves as the writer alongside Jess Lea, Christine Murphy, Stuart Drennan and Shazia Rashid.

''Hope Street'' will premiere exclusively on BritBox in the US and Canada and on BBC Daytime and BBC Northern Ireland in the UK.

The show will start production later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)