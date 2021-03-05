Left Menu

Alex Pettyfer to star in 'The Chelsea Cowboy'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:21 IST
Alex Pettyfer to star in 'The Chelsea Cowboy'

British actor Alex Pettyfer is set to play the lead role in the upcoming movie ''The Chelsea Cowboy''.

To be directed by Ben Cookson, the movie is based on the colourful life of Brit actor, tough guy and Lothario, John Bindon, reported Deadline.

It will chart the rise and fall of underworld hardman-turned-actor Bindon, who despite a successful acting career and passionate romantic liaisons with various socialites, was unable to leave his criminal past behind.

The film has a script by Leon Butler, who will also serve as a producer alongside Victor Glynn.

Pettyfer, known for starring in movies such as ''I Am Number Four'' and ''Magic Mike'', will produce with James Ireland’s production company Dark Dreams Entertainment.

The actor most recently featured with Michael Shannon in ''Echo Boomers''. He will next star in thriller ''Warning'', opposite Annabelle Wallis, Thomas Jane and Alice Eve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Subdued market highlights Chinese football's new normal

When Shanghai Port announced Ante Majstorovics signing from NK Osijek on Tuesday, reports of his arrival at the former Chinese Super League champions barely caused a ripple.Yet the capture of the Croatian defender by the 2018 champions for ...

Huge quakes hit near New Zealand, tsunami threat passes

A powerful series of undersea quakes struck north-east of New Zealand on Friday, but tsunami waves that forced many people on the countrys North Island to flee to high ground passed without causing substantial damage. Officials had warned t...

Glenmark Pharma signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Friday said it has signed cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for its product Candid Powder.Sharma has officially signed on to represent Glenmarks Candid Powder, a legacy brand of the companys consumer c...

Richarlison scores winner as Everton beats West Brom 1-0

Richarlison kept up Evertons charge toward the Champions League by scoring a second-half header in a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.Brazil forward earned Everton a third straight win by glancing the ball h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021