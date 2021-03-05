Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year

K-pop sensation BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won legions of fans around the world, have scooped the 2020 Global Recording Artist of the Year Award from IFPI, the recorded music industry representative body said on Thursday. The seven-member group had a hugely successful 2020, becoming the first Korean pop act to reach no.1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, with English-language single "Dynamite", and securing its first major Grammy nomination. Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

Walt Disney Co's latest animated movie, "Raya and the Last Dragon," aims to offer a fresh take on a princess tale in a fantasy world inspired by Southeast Asia and no prince coming to the rescue. The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran, who is hardened by her past. Raya goes in search of the last dragon, Sisu (played by actress Awkwafina), to rid the world of a killer plague. Berlinale film highlights Belarus protesters' courage to carry on

The director of "Courage," a documentary about three actors who threw themselves into the protests that erupted after Belarus's contested presidential elections last summer, hopes the film will help highlight the plight of political prisoners in the country. The film, which is showing at this year's Berlin Film Festival, follows the lives of a trio of actors who 15 years ago quit the Minsk State Theatre in protest against repression to set up their own underground theatre group. Wrongful execution forms grim backdrop to Berlinale contender

When her husband is executed for murder, Mina is left to fend for herself in a society that is reluctant to allow her even to find somewhere for her and her daughter to live. But when it turns out that her husband was wrongfully executed, events take on a whole extra layer of complexity in 'Ballad of a White Cow', a film by Iranian directors Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha that is in the running for a coveted Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. Next 'Fast & Furious' movie delayed until June

Universal Pictures has delayed the global debut of the "Fast & Furious" movie "F9" by one month until June 25, the company said on Thursday, the latest shift by Hollywood studios trying to gauge when moviegoers will return to theaters in large numbers. The move signaled that Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, is confident of a summer rebound as coronavirus vaccines become more widely available in the United States and Canada, which combined make up the world's largest film market. Cinemas in New York City, the second-largest moviegoing region in the United States, are scheduled to start reopening on Friday. Icelandic fishing town casts sparkly net for Eurovision fame

Icelandic town of Husavik is seeking to harness the publicity gained from Netlix' Eurovision movie with a new museum that will showcase costumes and a replica of an Elf house featured in the 2020 Will Ferrell comedy. The town of 2,300 gained attention last year with the release of "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" with Ferrell and Rachel McAdams cast as a fictional duo from bumbling through the contest. Thirty years on, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall are 'Coming 2 America'

More than 30 years after Prince Akeem Joffer and his sidekick Semmi first travelled to the United States to find a royal bride, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles in comedy sequel "Coming 2 America". Murphy, creator and star of the 1988 film - which proved more popular with audiences than critics when it came out - returns to the fictional nation of Zamunda, this time as Akeem prepares to become king. 'Fresh Off The Boat' creator brings 'authentic' Asian-American story to the big screen

Writer and director Eddie Huang hopes his first feature film, "Boogie," will help shift expectations about the type of Asian-American stories shown on the big screen. "This is the next level, where we get to come in and tell our authentic, specific stories," said Huang, whose 2013 autobiography was adapted into the ABC television sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat." India's Supreme Court says favours controls on video streaming services

India's top court on Thursday said it favoured a screening mechanism for online video streaming services, dominated in the country by Amazon and Netflix and which currently are aired freely. The U.S. streaming platforms have faced complaints from lawmakers belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationlist party and others that some of the shows promote obscenity or offend religious beliefs. Square's $297 million deal for Jay Z's music service Tidal may bring blockchain to masses

Payments firm Square Inc agreed on Thursday to buy a majority stake in rapper Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service for $297 million in a deal that could popularize blockchain or other new approaches to storing and buying online media. Square Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, who also runs Twitter Inc, said in a statement that the tie-up "comes down to one simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work."

