Left Menu

'Fast & Furious 9' pushed to June 25

The ninth installment in the Fast Furious action franchise will hit the theatres on June 25. Action star Vin Diesel shared the new release date of film via teaser he posted on Instagram.Finally Universal has also delayed Minions The Rise of Gru, the fifth installment in the Despicable Me franchise.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:31 IST
'Fast & Furious 9' pushed to June 25

The ninth installment in the ''Fast & Furious'' action franchise will hit the theatres on June 25. Action star Vin Diesel shared the new release date of film via teaser he posted on Instagram.

''Finally! Blessed and grateful,'' he captioned the clip.

Directed by Justin Lin, ''F9'' also features WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ''Ludacris'' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. ''F9'' was originally scheduled to release globally in May, 2020, but Universal Pictures pushed the project to April 2, 2021 and then to Memorial Day, May 28, 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Universal has also delayed “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the fifth installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise. The animated family film, which was set to open on July 2, 2021, will now release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reach 80/4 in reply to England's 205 at lunch on Day 2

India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession to crawl to 80 for four in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against England here on Friday.Pujara 17 was adjudged LBW to Jac...

Don't give unnecessary publicity to Pune woman's death: HC

The Bombay High Court has asked the media not to give unnecessary publicity to an incident where a woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune and her suspected illicit relations with a man, according to an order made available on Friday.A di...

Soccer-Congo drop Brazilian coach weeks before key qualifiers

Former Brazil international Valdo Filho has not had his contract as national coach of Congo renewed, just weeks before vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Congo Football Federation said it had decided against offering an extension t...

Mexico's GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its Metro Optical network in Cancun

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the companys optical networking and broadband access products...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021